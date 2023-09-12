Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,775 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies makes up 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

