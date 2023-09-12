Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.43% 17.80% 0.95% First BanCorp. 27.51% 21.15% 1.52%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $43.44 million 1.09 $8.96 million $1.96 5.28 First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.64 $305.07 million $1.58 8.59

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

