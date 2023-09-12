Reviewing Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $3.45 million 60.96 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.37

Copperleaf Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -4,352.91% -47.37% -44.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copperleaf Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copperleaf Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.69, suggesting a potential upside of 292.30%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Copperleaf Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Copperleaf Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc. provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. Its software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis. The company also offers decision analytics consulting services. It serves electricity, natural gas, water, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

