Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and NNN REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 9 0 2.90 NNN REIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. NNN REIT has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. Given NNN REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and NNN REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.38 billion 9.26 $684.65 million $2.89 16.86 NNN REIT $798.74 million 8.68 $334.63 million $2.04 18.63

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NNN REIT. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 54.88% 18.63% 6.92% NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats NNN REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

