RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $340.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.44.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.32.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

