Robert W. Baird Boosts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $250.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.33.

MEDP stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89. Medpace has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $280.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

