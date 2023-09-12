Robert W. Baird Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $332.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $332.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $325.87 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.85 and its 200 day moving average is $294.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

