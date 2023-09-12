Robert W. Baird Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $27.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MEI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

