Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ROP traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.78. 44,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,393. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $504.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

