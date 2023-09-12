Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

