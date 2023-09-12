Roth Mkm Trims Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Target Price to $7.00

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL
Emeren Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 227,369 shares of company stock valued at $741,947. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Emeren Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emeren Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.