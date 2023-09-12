Roth Mkm Trims Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Target Price to $7.00

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 60,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 227,369 shares of company stock valued at $741,947. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.