Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Trading Up 3.6 %

EVGO opened at $3.75 on Friday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,101 shares of company stock worth $265,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.