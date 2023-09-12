Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Lucid Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.