Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $15.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $518,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,642 shares of company stock worth $1,066,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 235.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 275,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

