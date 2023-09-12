Royal Bank of Canada Raises Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 140

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 141 ($1.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

