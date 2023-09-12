Royal Bank of Canada Raises Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 140

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
