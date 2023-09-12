RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 7,864,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,510. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

