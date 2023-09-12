RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 7,864,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,510. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
