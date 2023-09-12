RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. RTX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.38.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
