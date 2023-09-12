RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RumbleON

RumbleON Trading Down 2.2 %

RumbleON stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.23. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.42 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,125,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,185,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750. Corporate insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

(Get Free Report

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.