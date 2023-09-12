Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 12.73% 38.35% 17.86% Ryvyl -107.70% -8,399.76% -33.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $293.74 million 2.25 $40.80 million $1.25 19.44 Ryvyl $47.87 million 0.56 -$49.24 million ($10.20) -0.50

This table compares The Hackett Group and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.