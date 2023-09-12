Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Future Fund LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 239,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,929,000 after acquiring an additional 208,811 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

CRM traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,330,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

