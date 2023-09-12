Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.13% of Salesforce worth $255,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,902,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,902,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,330,567 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

