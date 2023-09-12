Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Sands China in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

