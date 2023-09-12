Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

SAR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 40,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,584. The company has a market cap of $316.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

