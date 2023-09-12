Scotiabank Lowers Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of KLBAY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

