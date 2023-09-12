ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $81,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.60. The company had a trading volume of 328,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

