ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $174,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $605.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

