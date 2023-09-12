Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,823 shares during the period. Shake Shack makes up 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Shake Shack worth $88,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

