Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $305.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

