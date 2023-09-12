Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 668,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 286,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.83.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

