Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGHT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

