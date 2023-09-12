Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 38.8 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $189.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,303.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

