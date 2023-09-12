Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Acquired by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Silicom makes up approximately 7.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 8.67% of Silicom worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 3,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silicom from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silicom

Silicom Profile

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.