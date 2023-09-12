SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 8% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $216.76 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,077.45 or 0.99894001 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017431 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17492554 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $23,424,286.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.