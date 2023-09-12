Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

