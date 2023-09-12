Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

