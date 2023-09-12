Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Barclays increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

SMAR opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

