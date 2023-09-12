Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 5.2% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,937 shares of company stock valued at $111,034,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. 365,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,008. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.