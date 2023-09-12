Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SONO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,306 shares of company stock valued at $135,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 15.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,261,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 860,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

