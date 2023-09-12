Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 4.7% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

