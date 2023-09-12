Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,332 shares during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares accounts for 3.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 4.51% of Southern States Bancshares worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 57,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSBK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

