Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,915,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,150 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.81% of Southwestern Energy worth $44,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

SWN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 626,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,156,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

