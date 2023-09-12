SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $87,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.53. 1,534,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965,306. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

