SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

GLD traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.39. 2,499,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,607. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.