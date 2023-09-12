SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,196 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average volume of 14,789 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 717.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. 1,683,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

