Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.26. Sprinklr shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 332,968 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 530.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 98.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $16,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 276.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

