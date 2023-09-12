Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

FUND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,374. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $25,354.65. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

