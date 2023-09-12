Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.59. Squarespace shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 6,813 shares.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,236 shares of company stock worth $11,814,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

