Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $68.66 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Trex by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,824,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

