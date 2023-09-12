Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.64.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $95.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,909,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

