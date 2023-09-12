Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

